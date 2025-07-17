Government calls all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session

In a bid to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament, the Government has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, 20 July 2025, ahead of the Monsoon Session. The meeting aims to seek cooperation and consensus from all political parties on the legislative agenda for the session.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin on July 21 and will run until August 21. During this period, the government is expected to table and push through several key legislations in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Among the prominent bills likely to be tabled is the Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, which seeks to safeguard Indias geo-heritage sites and ancient geological relics, preserving them for future generations.

The government also plans to introduce the National Sports Governance Bill, which is expected to bring much-needed reforms in the administration of sports bodies. The legislative agenda includes key economic and regulatory updates such as the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, the IIM (Amendment) Bill, and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill. The Income Tax Bill, 2025, is also likely to be taken up. In addition to legislative business, a major political move is anticipated as the Centre is expected to seek Parliament's approval for an extension of Presidents Rule in Manipur, where the law and order situation remains sensitive.