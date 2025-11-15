Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Krishna Capital & Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.090.18-22.220-0.020-0.020-0.020

