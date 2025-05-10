Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 48.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net Loss of Krishna Ventures reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.00% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.50 -48 1.732.19 -21 OPM %-200.00-12.00 --58.38-17.35 - PBDT-0.38-0.02 -1800 -0.73-0.31 -135 PBT-0.42-0.06 -600 -0.88-0.47 -87 NP-0.42-0.06 -600 -0.88-0.47 -87

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

