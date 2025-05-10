Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sagar Systech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sagar Systech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Sagar Systech reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs -0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs -0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.15-0.24 LP 0.35-0.24 LP OPM %66.67116.67 -31.43170.83 - PBDT0.05-0.27 LP 0.02-0.42 LP PBT0.05-0.27 LP 0.02-0.42 LP NP0.05-0.27 LP 0.02-0.42 LP

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

