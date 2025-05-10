Asia Index launches BSE Dividend Leaders 50 Index

Asia Index, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, on Friday (9 May 2025) announced the launch of a new index - BSE Dividend Leaders 50.

The BSE Dividend Leaders 50 Index measures the performance of companies in the BSE 500 Index that have consistently paid dividends over the past 10 years. The Index is weighted on free float - adjusted market cap & dividend yield score.

The index has a base value of 1000, and the first value date is 21st December 2015. It is reconstituted annually in December.

Speaking at the launch, Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO said, "This index shines a spotlight on quality businesses that have demonstrated consistent dividend payouts a hallmark of financial resilience, capital discipline, and shareholder commitment. At Asia Index, we remain committed to crafting benchmarks that are well positioned to serve India's evolving capital markets."

This new index can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds as well as gauging the performance of various sectors in India. It can also be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, MF schemes and fund portfolios. Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with this latest addition to BSE's suite of indices.

