On conversion of warrants

Adani Green Energy has allotted 53,90,668 equity shares to Ardour, a member of the promoter group of the company, on conversion of equivalent number of warrants on 09 May 2025. Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 159,84,73,946 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

