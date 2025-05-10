Thermax Q4 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 206 cr; declares dividend of Rs 14/sh

Thermax's consolidated net profit jumped 8.09% to Rs 205.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 190.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 11.62% to Rs 3,084.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 300.64 crore in Q4 FY25, up 19.84% as against Rs 250.86 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from industrial products stood at Rs 1,430.41 crore (up 18.47% YoY), revenue from industrial infra stood at Rs 1,415.19 crore (up 4.32% YoY), revenue from green solutions stood at Rs 151.87 crore (up 4.14% YoY) and revenue from chemical segment stood at Rs 210.10 crore (up 36.32% YoY) during the quarter.

As of 31 March 2025, the order balance stood at Rs 10,693 crore, reflecting a 6% increase from Rs 10,111 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Order booking for the quarter was Rs 2,119 crore, representing an 8% decline compared to Rs 2,309 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The quarterly results were affected by the recognition of higher technology intervention costs amounting to Rs 66 crore in Bio-CNG projects under the industrial infra segment.

Also Read

On standalone basis, the companys net profit zoomed 113.96% to Rs 275.05 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 128.55 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations added 13.46% YoY to Rs 1,971.65 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

The order booking for the quarter declined by 6% to Rs 1,526 crore, compared to Rs 1,623 crore in the same period last year. The order backlog as of 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 6,026 crore, a decrease of 3% from Rs 6,213 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 14 per share for FY 2024-25. The record date for payment of dividend is fixed as Friday, 4 July 2025.

Further, the board has approved the re-appointment of Ashish Bhandari as managing director, chief executive officer, and key managerial personnel of the company for a further term of five years, effective from September 1, 2025, to 31 August 2030.

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Shares of Thermax advanced 2.47% to Rs 3,234.75 on Friday, 9 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News