KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 38.98% to Rs 98.94 crore

Net profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 40.53% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.98% to Rs 98.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales98.9471.19 39 OPM %17.7518.95 -PBDT18.0013.15 37 PBT17.0812.14 41 NP12.108.61 41

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

