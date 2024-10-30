KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.98% to Rs 98.94 crore

Net profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 40.53% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.98% to Rs 98.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.98.9471.1917.7518.9518.0013.1517.0812.1412.108.61

