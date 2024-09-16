Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kross makes muted debut

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
Shares of Kross were currently trading at Rs 259.10 at 10:17 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 7.96% as compared with the issue price of Rs 240.

The scrip was listed at Rs 240, matching the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 264 and a low of 231.80. On the BSE, over 9.37 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Kross received 25,80,21,866 was subscribed 16.81 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2024 and it closed on 11 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 228 to Rs 240 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) up to Rs 250 crore by existing shareholders Sudhir Rai and Anita Rai.

The objectives for the fresh issue included Rs 70 crore for funding capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of machinery and equipment; Rs 90 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings; Rs 30 crore for working capital requirements; and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Kross on 29 August 2024, raised Rs 250.10 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 64.29 lakh shares at Rs 389 each to 28 anchor investors.

Kross manufactures tractor and truck components and trailer axles and suspensions. The wide range of products include high-performance forged and precision-machined safety-critical parts for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles (M&HCV) and agricultural equipment.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.88 crore and sales of Rs 620.25 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

