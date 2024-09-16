Tolins Tyres rises on debut

Shares of Tolins Tyres were currently trading at Rs 238.80 at 10:11 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.44% as compared with the issue price of Rs 226. The scrip was listed at Rs 227, exhibiting a marginal premium to the issue price. The scrip was listed at Rs 227, exhibiting a marginal premium to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 238.30 and a low of 226.50. On the BSE, over 1.35 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The initial public offer (IPO) of Tolins Tyres was subscribed 23.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2024 and it closed on 11 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 215 to 226 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) totaling Rs 30 crore by existing shareholders Dr. Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin.

The objectives of the fresh issue included Rs 69.96 crore to be used for repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding loans, Rs 75 crore for augmenting loterm working capital requirements, Rs 23.15 crore for investment in wholly owned subsidiary Tolin Rubbers, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Tolins Tyres on 6 September 2024, raised Rs 68.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 30.53 lakh shares at Rs 226 each to 8 anchor investors.

Tolins Tyres is a tyre manufacturer of bias tyres used in a comprehensive range of vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural, and two- and three-wheeler vehicles as well as precured tread rubber. Ancillary products include bonding gum, vulcanizing solutions, tyre flaps, and tubes.

The business is divided into two main verticals: new tyre manufacturing and tread rubber production. Tyre retreading solutions are offered in India and exported to 40 countries, including the Middle East, East Africa, Jordan, Kenya, and Egypt. Exports contributed 5.38% to consolidated revenue, while the domestic market accounted for 94.62% in FY 2024.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.01 crore and Sale of Rs 227.22 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

