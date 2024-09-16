Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 99.13 points or 1.2% at 8331.2 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.55%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.48%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.34%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.21%),DLF Ltd (up 0.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.56%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.56%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.55%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.83%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.14%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 263.81 or 0.46% at 57391.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 49.34 points or 0.29% at 17025.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.4 points or 0.24% at 25417.9.

More From This Section

Utilties stocks rise

Power shares gain

Adani Power, Adani Green Energy shares gains after planning to ink pacts with MSEDCL

Samvardhana Motherson's subsidiary to form JV with Japan-based Hamakyorex Co

Macrotech Developers Ltd Surges 1.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.12%

The BSE Sensex index was up 200.66 points or 0.24% at 83091.6.

On BSE,2156 shares were trading in green, 1037 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bajaj Housing Finance debuts with a Bang: lists at 114% premium on bourses

Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka: Why sugar stocks are buzzing in trade today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 83,000 at open; All eyes on Bajaj Housing Finance listing

LIVE news: Karnataka LoP R Ashoka demands NIA probe into Nagamangala violence

Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.87 against US dollar during early trade

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story