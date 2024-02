Krsnaa Diagnostics announced that Pallavi Shantilal Bhatevara (DIN: 03600332), Managing Director of the Company has resigned with effect from 31 March 2024.

Bhatevara will continue to act as an Executive Director on the Board of the Company.

In the interim, Yash Prithviraj Mutha (DIN:07285523), Joint Managing Director and Manager of the Company will oversee the responsibilities of the Managing Director.

