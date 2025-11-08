Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 22.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.55% to Rs 205.99 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 22.19% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 205.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 186.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.205.99186.3428.7226.5155.1547.6131.5625.4023.9519.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News