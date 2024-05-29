Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 69.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 69.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 51.98% to Rs 292.17 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 69.40% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.98% to Rs 292.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.67% to Rs 34.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.11% to Rs 1026.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 707.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales292.17192.24 52 1026.85707.64 45 OPM %6.434.95 -6.697.04 - PBDT18.249.00 103 64.7043.68 48 PBT16.367.39 121 57.5539.02 47 NP10.966.47 69 34.3326.89 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Krystal Integrated Services gains on debut

Krystal Integrated Services, JSW Infrastructure, NHPC, Jupiter Wagons in focus

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Krystal Integrated Services standalone net profit rises 62.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscribed 36%

Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 23.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Accel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prakash Steelage standalone net profit rises 43725.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story