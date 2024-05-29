Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 69.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.98% to Rs 292.17 croreNet profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 69.40% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.98% to Rs 292.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.67% to Rs 34.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.11% to Rs 1026.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 707.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
