Prakash Steelage standalone net profit rises 43725.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 17.98% to Rs 25.73 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage rose 43725.00% to Rs 35.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.98% to Rs 25.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1294.94% to Rs 57.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 105.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.7331.37 -18 105.7794.97 11 OPM %0.19-2.87 -3.372.62 - PBDT0.84-0.75 LP 24.404.00 510 PBT0.61-0.98 LP 23.543.09 662 NP35.060.08 43725 57.894.15 1295

First Published: May 29 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

