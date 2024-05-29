Prakash Steelage standalone net profit rises 43725.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.98% to Rs 25.73 croreNet profit of Prakash Steelage rose 43725.00% to Rs 35.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.98% to Rs 25.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1294.94% to Rs 57.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 105.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
