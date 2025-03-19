Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ksolves India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ksolves India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, Nelcast Ltd and Tokyo Plast International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2025.

Ksolves India Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 411.15 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 44629 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11771 shares in the past one month.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 155.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4185 shares in the past one month.

Dolat Algotech Ltd surged 17.73% to Rs 86.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39686 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd spurt 16.51% to Rs 93.72. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7968 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd gained 16.23% to Rs 133.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 646 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

