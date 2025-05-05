Ksolves India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd, Modern Threads (I) Ltd and Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2025.

Ksolves India Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 415.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7415 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd tumbled 9.62% to Rs 211.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 930 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd lost 5.94% to Rs 26.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6246 shares in the past one month.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd shed 5.91% to Rs 39.78. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1084 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd plummeted 5.51% to Rs 74.32. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6171 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5937 shares in the past one month.

