Volumes soar at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 146.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.66 lakh shares

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Gravita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 May 2025.

Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 146.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.53% to Rs.662.90. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 47.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.35% to Rs.1,611.50. Volumes stood at 3.49 lakh shares in the last session.

R R Kabel Ltd registered volume of 62.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.07% to Rs.1,198.60. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd notched up volume of 30.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.49% to Rs.913.50. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Gravita India Ltd clocked volume of 17.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.1,933.00. Volumes stood at 3.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News