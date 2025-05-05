Roto Pumps rallies on bonus issue plan

Roto Pumps climbed 6.45% to Rs 232.60 after the company announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 17 May 2025, to consider a bonus share issue.

In its filing, the company stated that the board will also review the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year ended 31 March 2025. Additionally, the board will evaluate the proposal for a final dividend.

Roto Pumps is a global player in positive displacement pumps. It pioneered progressive cavity pumps in India and serves a wide range of industries including wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, and defense. With modern manufacturing units in Greater Noida and Noida and an advanced R&D center, Roto Pumps exports to over 50 countries. The company is actively expanding through global partnerships and aims to be among the top 5 pump manufacturers worldwide, with a presence in 100+ countries.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Roto Pumps declined 36.74% to Rs 3.96 crore while net sales rose 28.34% to Rs 72.69 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

