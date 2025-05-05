UltraTech Cement increases production capacity by 1.4 MTPA; total global capacity at 190.16 MTPA

UltraTech Cement said that it has completed the debottlenecking, which has resulted in enhanced efficiency at various locations.

This has led to increased production capacity of 1.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The company has achieved an additional capacity of 0.6 MTPA at its grinding unit based at Nagpur, Maharashtra. Further, the grinding units at Panipat and Jhajjar in the state of Haryana have individually achieved additional capacites of 0.4 MTPA.

Consequent to the above, the companys total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 184.76 MTPA. Alongwith its overseas capacity of 5.4 MTPA, the companys global capacity stands at 190.16 MTPA.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 190.16 MTPA.

The cement majors consolidated net profit rose 9.92% to Rs 2,482.04 crore on a 12.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 23,063.32 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 22,788 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 13.55% increase from Rs 20,069 crore in the same period last year.

The scrip added 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 11688 on the BSE.

