Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 11.41 crore

Net profit of Kumar Autocast declined 13.51% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.11% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 42.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.4112.19 -6 42.8547.34 -9 OPM %5.355.09 -3.624.73 - PBDT0.540.55 -2 1.151.85 -38 PBT0.420.47 -11 0.651.34 -51 NP0.320.37 -14 0.491.26 -61

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

