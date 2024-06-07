Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 93.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.08% to Rs 10.72 croreNet profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 93.57% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.08% to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 73.14% to Rs 7.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.03% to Rs 42.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News