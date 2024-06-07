Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 93.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.08% to Rs 10.72 crore

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 93.57% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.08% to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.14% to Rs 7.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.03% to Rs 42.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

10.7233.5842.7880.7769.0385.6277.6174.251.3921.637.4029.251.3921.637.4029.251.3921.637.4027.55

