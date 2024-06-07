Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 93.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 93.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 68.08% to Rs 10.72 crore

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 93.57% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.08% to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.14% to Rs 7.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.03% to Rs 42.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.7233.58 -68 42.7880.77 -47 OPM %69.0385.62 -77.6174.25 - PBDT1.3921.63 -94 7.4029.25 -75 PBT1.3921.63 -94 7.4029.25 -75 NP1.3921.63 -94 7.4027.55 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit rises 167.52% in the December 2023 quarter

PNC Infra gains as unit gets Rs 115 cr from NHAI

IRB Kota Tollway and IRB Gwalior Tollway commence toll collection

Top Apparel Brand Zudio Leases a Massive Retail Space at Reach 3 Roads; Project's Location Makes it a Top Choice for Brands

Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex hits record high, Nifty ends near 23,300; IT shares rally

HDFC Asset Management Company considers Final Dividend as Interim Dividend

Namra Finance standalone net profit rises 31.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 2.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Ritz Mercantile standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story