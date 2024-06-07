Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 8.50 crore

Net Loss of ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) reported to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.24% to Rs 9.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 72.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.509.90 -14 72.1071.90 0 OPM %-80.0036.36 -17.8969.96 - PBDT-6.80-2.80 -143 12.9037.30 -65 PBT-6.80-6.50 -5 12.9022.30 -42 NP-4.90-8.60 43 9.5014.90 -36

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

