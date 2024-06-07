Namra Finance standalone net profit rises 31.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.37% to Rs 146.99 croreNet profit of Namra Finance rose 31.22% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.37% to Rs 146.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 105.85% to Rs 138.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.92% to Rs 530.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
