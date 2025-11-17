Kundan Minerals & Metals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.40% to Rs 33.02 crore

Net Loss of Kundan Minerals & Metals reported to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.40% to Rs 33.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.0246.12-38.37-0.93-13.12-0.92-13.77-1.02-11.28-1.03

