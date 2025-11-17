Lark Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net loss of Lark Trading & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.170.20-23.530-0.050-0.050-0.050

Powered by Capital Market - Live News