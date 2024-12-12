L&T-Cloudfiniti's Sriperumbudur Data Centre secures its first major client

L&T-Cloudfiniti, the Data Centre business initiative of Larsen & Toubro, has onboarded its first major customer at the state-of-the-art hyperscale data centre located in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Cloudfiniti's Sriperumbudur Data Centre has a built-in capacity of 30 MW, and of this, 12 MW colocation-ready capacity is live across two floors. The client, a leading cloud service provider has rented as much as 6 MW IT Load capacity, consisting of high-density racks spread over an entire floor, and a bulk bandwidth, thus marking it a major customer-win for Cloudfiniti at the very start.

The contract tenure, which is 10 years, underscores the trust the client has posed on Cloudfiniti's high-tech capabilities, cutting-edge infrastructure, and the strategic location of the data centre.

