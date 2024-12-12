Grasim Inds board OKs Rs 2,000-cr NCD issue

Grasim Industries informed that the finance committee of its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, for an amount upto Rs 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches.

Grasim Industries, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading diversified player with leadership presence across many sectors. It is a leading global producer of viscose staple fibre and viscose filament yarn, the largest chlor-alkali, advanced material, linen yarn and fabrics producer in India. The company recently has entered paints business and setting up six plants across pan India locations.

The companys consolidated net profit to Rs 389.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,163.75 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 11.06% YoY to Rs 33,562.85 crore in second quarter of FY25, driven by the superior performance of financial services, cellulosic staple fibre and specialty chemicals businesses.

The counter declined 0.58% to Rs 2,655 on the BSE.

