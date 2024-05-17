The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T) has won multiple orders. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The Health Business Unit has secured an order from the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, a reputed healthcare provider, to construct a Medical College and Hospital Campus at Rajarhat, Kolkata on a Design & Build Mode.

This involves a 605-bed hospital, a medical college with 150-students annual intake capacity, hostels for students, interns, nurses and residents. The total built up area is 1.21 mn sq ft. The project is to be executed in two phases over a period of 60 months.

The scope of work involves civil structure, finishes, MEP, paramedical and external development works including landscaping. B&F has also received several add-on orders from some of its existing jobs

