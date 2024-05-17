Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PHF Leasing standalone net profit rises 63.16% in the March 2024 quarter

PHF Leasing standalone net profit rises 63.16% in the March 2024 quarter

May 17 2024
Sales rise 66.01% to Rs 10.89 crore

Net profit of PHF Leasing rose 63.16% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.01% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 235.34% to Rs 3.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.26% to Rs 34.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.896.56 66 34.6417.74 95 OPM %53.5455.79 -55.4854.00 - PBDT1.161.00 16 4.161.86 124 PBT0.920.87 6 3.441.44 139 NP0.930.57 63 3.891.16 235

May 17 2024

