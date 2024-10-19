Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 16.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 4019.34 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 16.88% to Rs 695.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 595.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 4019.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3213.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4019.343213.84 25 OPM %60.8258.57 -PBDT972.86825.72 18 PBT939.57797.39 18 NP695.58595.11 17

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

