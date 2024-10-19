L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 16.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 4019.34 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 16.88% to Rs 695.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 595.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 4019.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3213.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4019.343213.8460.8258.57972.86825.72939.57797.39695.58595.11

