Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 24.47 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 5.26% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.4725.90 -6 OPM %41.1538.73 -PBDT11.2110.61 6 PBT9.689.13 6 NP7.206.84 5

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

