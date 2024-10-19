Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 24.47 croreNet profit of Benares Hotels rose 5.26% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.4725.90 -6 OPM %41.1538.73 -PBDT11.2110.61 6 PBT9.689.13 6 NP7.206.84 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News