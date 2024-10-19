Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.92 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.99% to Rs 58.71 crore

Net Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 69.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 58.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 58.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.58.7159.90-19.45-27.41-17.88-20.68-23.95-26.94-69.92-58.72

