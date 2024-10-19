Tejas Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 275.18 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 570.58% to Rs 2655.16 crore

Net profit of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 275.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 570.58% to Rs 2655.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 395.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2655.16395.9520.143.28484.3123.94410.51-17.74275.18-12.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp