Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 3.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 693.50 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services rose 3.13% to Rs 689.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 668.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 693.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 608.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales693.50608.04 14 OPM %79.7589.14 -PBDT779.10759.83 3 PBT773.49754.43 3 NP689.07668.18 3

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

