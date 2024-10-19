Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 3.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 693.50 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services rose 3.13% to Rs 689.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 668.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 693.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 608.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

