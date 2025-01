L T Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 2274.81 crore

Net profit of L T Foods declined 5.24% to Rs 143.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 151.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 2274.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1941.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2274.811941.7310.9812.29243.63239.77197.84203.68143.26151.18

