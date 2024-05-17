L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 2074.81 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 16.05% to Rs 148.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 2074.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1821.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.36% to Rs 593.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 7772.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6935.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

