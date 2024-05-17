Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SVA India consolidated net profit rises 170.91% in the March 2024 quarter

SVA India consolidated net profit rises 170.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 540.00% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of SVA India rose 170.91% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 540.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.01% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.960.15 540 1.363.58 -62 OPM %-11.4613.33 --44.85-15.36 - PBDT0.670.11 509 -0.07-1.09 94 PBT0.670.07 857 -0.09-1.15 92 NP1.490.55 171 2.79-1.62 LP

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

