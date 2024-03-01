Larsen & Toubro (L&T): L&T announced commissioning its first indigenously manufactured electrolyser at the Green Hydrogen Plant at Hazira, Gujarat. Featuring a rated power capacity of 1 MW (expandable to 2 MW), this electrolyser can produce 200 Nm3/Hr of hydrogen.

HCL Technologies: The company launched FlexSpace 5G, an advanced digital workplace experience-as-aservice that boosts efficiency and security for global businesses. It enables a smooth transition to a digital workplace for all categories of employees, whether at the desk, remote, on-the-go, or on the frontline.

Rallis India: Rallis India said that its board has appointed Gyanendra Shukla as managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 1 April 2024

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company announced the opening of Lemon Tree Resort, Kumbhalgarh. This is the seventh property of the group in the picturesque state of Rajasthan.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): The company and its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), have introduced additional measures to strengthen their approach towards independent operations of PPBL. Paytm and PPBL have mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements with Paytm and its group entities.

Cantabil Retail India: The company has opened 13 new showrooms/ shops at different location in India during February 2024. Now total number of showrooms/ shops of the company stands at 529.

