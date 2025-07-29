Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's trade performance reflects resilience, trade deficit narrows sharply in Q1FY26

India's trade performance reflects resilience, trade deficit narrows sharply in Q1FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Department of Economic Affairs stated in a latest monthly update that in light of the shifting global trade patterns, India's trade performance in Q1 FY26 reflects resilience. The country's total exports (goods & services) have registered a growth rate of 5.9 per cent (YoY) in Q1 FY26, reaching USD 210.3 billion. While merchandise exports have grown by 1.9 per cent (YoY), services exports grew by 10.9 per cent (YoY) during the period. This strength in the services exports has generated a net services surplus of USD 46.9 billion, which narrowed the trade deficit to USD 20.3 billion, a reduction of 9.4 per cent compared to Q1 FY25.

During the same period, core merchandise exports continued to grow strongly by 7.2 per cent (YoY), mainly driven by electronic goods that have grown by 47.1 per cent (YoY). Petroleum products exports fell starkly by 15.6 per cent (YoY) during Q1 FY26. Similarly, merchandise imports have increased by 4.2 per cent (YoY); the petroleum, crude and products imports fell by 4.4 per cent (YoY). This reduction is likely attributable to the softening of the average Crude Oil FOB Price (Indian Basket), which has decreased to USD 67.2 per barrel in Q1 FY26 from USD 85.2 per barrel in Q1 FY25.

India's trade performance in June 2025 reflects prevailing quarterly trends. Merchandise exports remained stable at USD 35.1 billion, similar to their level in June 2024, although core merchandise exports registered a 4.8 per cent (YoY) increase. Merchandise imports decreased by 3.7 per cent (YoY), primarily driven by falling gold imports and petroleum, crude and products. Notably, in June 2025, gold imports decreased by 27.6 per cent month-on-month from May 2025, which can be attributed to import restrictions implemented in June 2025. Robust services exports in June 2025 generated a net services surplus of USD 15.3 billion. As a result, the overall trade deficit narrowed to USD 3.5 billion in June 2025, representing a reduction of 51.9 per cent compared to June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

High drama in Parliament as Operation Sindoor, voter list revision spark heated Monsoon Session

Paradeep Phosphates soars after strong Q1 performance

High-frequency indicators reflected broad-based strength in Indian economy says Department of Economic Affairs

Torrent Pharma gains as Q1 earnings impress; foreign broker hikes target

Gravita India spurts after PAT climbs 37% YoY in Q1 FY26

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story