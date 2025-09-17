L&T's PT&D vertical division bags 'large' orders from India & overseas

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has bagged large orders both in India and abroad.

As per the companys classification, the value of these contracts ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The domestic orders include projects for revamping power distribution with SCADA and smart technology integration in two towns. The scope also covers distribution transformer stations and conversion of overhead electrical lines into underground cabling.

In the UAE, L&T has secured an order for the design, delivery, and construction of two 300 MVAr STATCOM systems to be installed at existing 400 kV substations. These systems will provide dynamic reactive power compensation by injecting or absorbing reactive power in real time, thereby stabilizing voltage and improving power quality.