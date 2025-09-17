L&T's PT&D vertical division bags 'large' orders from India & overseas

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has bagged large orders both in India and abroad.As per the companys classification, the value of these contracts ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.
The domestic orders include projects for revamping power distribution with SCADA and smart technology integration in two towns. The scope also covers distribution transformer stations and conversion of overhead electrical lines into underground cabling.
In the UAE, L&T has secured an order for the design, delivery, and construction of two 300 MVAr STATCOM systems to be installed at existing 400 kV substations. These systems will provide dynamic reactive power compensation by injecting or absorbing reactive power in real time, thereby stabilizing voltage and improving power quality.
Another order has been received from Oman for establishing a 400/132 kV grid station, along with an associated 400 kV transmission line segment.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.70% to Rs 3692.70 on the BSE.
