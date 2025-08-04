Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's renewables vertical bags significant order for Solar-BESS project in Bihar

L&T's renewables vertical bags significant order for Solar-BESS project in Bihar

Aug 04 2025
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Renewables business vertical has secured a significant order to develop a grid-connected 116 MWac Solar Photovoltaic (PV) plant, integrated with a 241 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), at Kajra in

As per L&T's internal classification, the value of the contract falls within the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, this engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order marks an extension of the earlier phase of the project. With this addition, the total co-located storage capacity at the Lakhisarai renewable energy site will rise to 495 MWh making it the largest such project awarded by a state utility in India.

The deployment of a 4-hour BESS alongside intermittent solar generation will facilitate energy time-shifting enabling surplus clean energy to be stored and dispatched during peak demand periods. The advanced BESS system will feature liquid cooling technology, which ensures higher power density, enhanced safety, and extended operational life.

This initiative aligns with the Government of Indias policy emphasis on co-located renewable energy storage systems and supports Bihars Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan (Water, Life, and Greenery Mission). It also contributes to employment generation and long-term energy security in the region.

Earlier, L&Ts Renewables vertical had secured an EPC order for a 275 MW Solar PV project in Gujarat, further strengthening its portfolio of flexible, efficient, and cost-effective clean energy systems.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.29% to Rs 3,600.10 on the BSE.

Aug 04 2025

