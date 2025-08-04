Sensex jumps 315 pts, Nifty trades above 25,650 mark; VIX rises 1.18%

The headline equity indices traded with decent gains in the afternoon trade. FMCG shares declined, whereas all other shares advanced. The Nifty traded above the 24,650 mark. Market participants will closely monitor tariff developments and upcoming RBIs policy outcome.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 314.70 points or 0.39% to 80,907.06. The Nifty 50 index gained 114.95 points or 0.46% to 24,679.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.43%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,178 shares rose and 1,793 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.18% to 12.12. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) commenced its meeting today, 4 August 2025, and is scheduled to announce its decision on the key interest rate on 6 August. The RBI had unexpectedly lowered its key repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50% at its May meetinglarger than market expectations of a 25 bps reductionwhile shifting its policy stance from accommodative to neutral. The move brought total rate cuts to 100 bps since February, pushing borrowing costs to their lowest level since August 2022.

Gainers & Losers: Tata Steel (up 4.43%), Hero MotoCorp (up 3.33%), Bharat Electronics (up 2.78%), JSW Steel (up 2.41%) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 2.40%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.92%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.82%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 0.76%), HDFC Bank (down 0.60%) and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 0.40%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Hero MotoCorp added 3.33% after the company dispatched 449,755 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2025, marking a 21% increase compared to 370,274 units dispatched in July 2024. Stocks in Spotlight:

Vishnu Chemicals dropped 8.21% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.78% to Rs 32.22 crore despite a 2.52% jump in income from operations to Rs 345.94 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Titagarh Rail Systems advanced 1.11% after the company secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1,598.55 crore from NCC for the Mumbai Metro Rail project under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Tata Power Company declined 0.57%. The companys consolidated net profit advanced 6.2% to Rs 1,262.32 crore on a 4.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,035.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Narayana Hrudayalaya fell 5.99% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 2.3% to Rs 196.65 crore despite of 15.4% jump in net sales 1,507.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Global Markets: European markets opened higher on Monday, kicking off the new week on a positive note as investors continued to digest the Trump administrations volatile trade negotiations and the evolving global growth outlook. Asian shares traded mixed as investors assessed the latest round of tariffs that have been levied by the U.S. on its trading partners. These tariffs have raised concerns over mounting inflation and could also possibly lead to an economic slowdown.

Movements in crude oil prices will be closely watched after OPEC+ announced a significant output hike. On Sunday, the bloc agreed to raise production by 547,000 barrels per day for Septemberhe latest in a series of accelerated increases aimed at regaining market share. The decision comes amid concerns over potential supply disruptions related to Russia, with OPEC+ citing a healthy global economy and low inventories as key factors behind the move. On Wall Street, major equity indices ended lower on Friday as a weaker-than-expected jobs report, combined with fresh U.S. tariffs on dozens of trading partners, fueled concerns that the American economy might be slowing down significantly.