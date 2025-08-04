Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says 98.31% of Rs 2000 banknotes still in circulation

RBI says 98.31% of Rs 2000 banknotes still in circulation

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stated in a latest update that high-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 6,017 crore are still in circulation even after more than two years of the Reserve Bank withdrawing them. the RBI said the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023 has declined to Rs 6,017 crore at the close of business on July 31, 2025. Thus, 98.31% of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned, the central bank noted.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

