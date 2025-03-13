L&T secures 'large' order for desalination plant in Saudi Arabia

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its joint venture secured a 'large' order to build a desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

The contract, according to L&T's internal classification, is valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The water and effluent treatment (WET) business joint venture of L&T and Lantania signed the contract with ACWA Power, a leading developer in the Middle East, to construct the Ras Mohaisen Desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

The plant will have a capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day. The scope of the project includes the design, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant.

Additionally, the project will involve intake and outfall facilities, process units, pumping stations, a 600,000 cubic meter potable water storage facility, electrical systems, and associated works, including automation and instrumentation systems. A solar photovoltaic (PV) plant will also be part of the project.

This desalination plant will provide drinking water to the Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Baha regions, benefiting a population of around one million.

L&T stated that this is the second desalination project it has recently secured in Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.87% to Rs 3,221.75 on the BSE.

