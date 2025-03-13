Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd registered volume of 47967 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10996 shares

K E C International Ltd, Indian Bank, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 March 2025.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd registered volume of 47967 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10996 shares. The stock rose 0.28% to Rs.867.70. Volumes stood at 14301 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 94932 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35267 shares. The stock dropped 4.77% to Rs.680.55. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Bank clocked volume of 56204 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28045 shares. The stock lost 0.01% to Rs.493.60. Volumes stood at 19162 shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 6934 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3576 shares. The stock rose 1.03% to Rs.1,520.15. Volumes stood at 4591 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 14277 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7542 shares. The stock slipped 2.15% to Rs.1,000.25. Volumes stood at 3166 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

