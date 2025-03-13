Tur procurement has started in major producing states

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare stated in a latest update that Tur procurement has started in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and a total quantity of 1.31LMT of Tur (Arhar) has been procured in these states till 11.03.2025, benefitting 89,219 farmers of these States. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the procurement of Tur (Arhar) Masur and Urad to the extent of 13.22 LMT, 9.40 LMT and 1.35 LMT respectively. He approved the procurement of Tur (Arhar) in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh under Price Support Scheme for the Kharif 2024-25 season for a total quantity of 13.22 LMT. The procurement of Tur (Arhar) in other States also will commence very soon. Tur procurement is also done from pre-registered farmers on eSamridhi portal of NAFED and aSamyukti portal of NCCF. The Govt. of India is committed to take up procurement of Tur 100% from the farmers through central nodal agencies namely NAFED and NCCF. In order to incentivize the farmers contributing for the enhancement of domestic production of pulses and to reduce the dependence on imports, the Government has approved the procurement of Tur, Urad and Masur under Price Support Scheme (PSS) equivalent to 100% of the production of the State for the procurement year 2024-25. The Government has also made an announcement in Budget 2025 that the procurement of Tur (Arhar), Urad and Masur would be undertaken 100% to the production of the State for another four years upto 2028-29 through Central Nodal Agencies.

