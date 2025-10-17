L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 2.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 2979.50 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 2.85% to Rs 328.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 319.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 2979.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2572.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2979.502572.9016.4718.11540.60519.10448.00440.80328.70319.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News