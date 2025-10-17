Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 2.85% in the September 2025 quarter

L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 2.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 2979.50 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 2.85% to Rs 328.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 319.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 2979.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2572.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2979.502572.90 16 OPM %16.4718.11 -PBDT540.60519.10 4 PBT448.00440.80 2 NP328.70319.60 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

