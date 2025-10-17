Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.03% to Rs 55.17 crore

Net Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 69.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.1758.71-33.53-19.45-20.62-17.88-25.87-23.95-25.87-69.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News