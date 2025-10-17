Sobha consolidated net profit rises 178.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.77% to Rs 1407.62 crore

Net profit of Sobha rose 178.00% to Rs 72.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 1407.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 933.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1407.62933.596.808.26125.1359.4598.9236.2372.5326.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News